President Buhari mourns Sound Sultan

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.

He died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

Pulse Nigeria

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Monday in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari condoles with the Fasasi family on the loss of Sound Sultan.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Fasasi family on the death of renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, aged 44," part of the statement read.

“The President notes that Sound Sultan’s demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

Pulse Nigeria

“As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career, and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity, and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry."

“The deceased, President Buhari affirms, was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country."

Pulse Nigeria

“The President prays for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, and associates.”

The music star was buried according to Muslim rites on Sunday in the United States of America.