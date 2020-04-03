The Gambian actress has been ridiculed on social media ever since the third episode of her new YouTube series “Discovering Princess Shyngle” was released.

In the latest episode, she disclosed that her fiancé, Frederic Badji, is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility Newark, NJ in the USA.

She also discussed the discomfort and the changes in her body as a result of her pregnancy.

However, some social media users claim she made those revelations to grab attention from the public.

But in her response, Princess Shyngle broke down in tears, saying if views were her priority, she could easily twerk and go naked, and achieve the same result.

She shared a video explaining herself on Instagram with a long caption: “I came out with my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now , but he/she is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love him/her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation. Feel free to dm me to talk. I love you whoever you are and wherever you are and I want you to know that God loves you more , have faith it’s surely going to pass ❤️❤️❤️ Episode 3 of Discovering Princess Shyngle in on YouTube now, click the link on my bio and end, don’t forget to comment 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️. Please stay home and stay safe.”

Watch the video below.