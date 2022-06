"To everyone who shed a tear or two, to everyone who believed in me, to everyone who couldn’t sleep thinking of me. Words fail me!!! It isn’t perfect yet but it is beautiful. I am not in custody yet but we are negotiating terms for shared custody and end of all pending cases. Hopefully soon!'' she wrote.

Chikwendu's post is coming days after her estranged hubby shared photos from her visit to his house after two years of their feud.

"This was a truly surreal and historical moment. For the first time in two years, totally unexpectedly and out of the blue and after she took our sons Aragorn, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam out for yet another beautiful outing, Mama Aragorn came to the house to visit with us," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The reunion between the former couple came months after they dragged each other on social media.

Chikwendu granted an interview where she called out Fani-Kayode for preventing her from having access to her kids.