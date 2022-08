"Aragorn, Mama and Papa at home a few days ago. Peace like a river: joy eternal. God is faithful. Thanks be to His holy name. ❤🙏💪💥💣😊👍," he captioned the photos.

This will be the second time the politician and his estranged wife will be reuniting after years of fighting and names calling.

The couple spent the better part of 2021 dragging each other on social media.

Chikwendu granted an interview where she called out Fani-Kayode for preventing her from having access to her kids.

She even accused him of not being able to satisfy her in bed. According to her, she had to pleasure herself because of her husband's inability to have sex.

In 2022, the estranged couple set aside their differences and reunited.

Chikwendu was finally granted access to her kids under the watchful eyes of Fani-Kayode.

Interestingly, in August, the mother of four took to her IG page where she celebrated what she termed a 'scarniersary.'

"Dear Precious. This is to celebrate the scars that made you evolve. Often times scars are viewed as a constant reminder of a pain that left a visible stain but yours snowhite, remains a reminder of why the caterpillar must evolve into a butterfly," she wrote.