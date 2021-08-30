RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Power' star Rotimi talks about relationship with Vanessa Mdee, says she made him see the tunnel vision

Odion Okonofua

Rotimi proposed to Mdee back in December 2020 at a very colourful ceremony.

Actor Rotimi and his fiancee Vanessa Mdee [Instagram/VanessaMdee]

Hollywood actor and singer Rotimi has revealed how his relationship with his now-fiancee, Vanessa Mdee.

The 'Power' star made this known during a chat with Angie Martinez Show on Power 105.1.

"Being engaged feels like a mixture of everything. I was tired of being in the streets. I had a good time…but like I got tired of it and she just literally made me have tunnel vision. I never had that," he said.

Rotimi On Getting Engaged, "House Party" Reboot + New Album 'All Or Nothing'

"I was always just moving. But that was just like slow down, this is serious. You need to respect it. Six days after we met, we went through our phones and deleted any other love interests that were there before."

They made their relationship public back in 2019.

Rotimi and his bae Vanessa Mdee
Rotimi and his bae Vanessa Mdee Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Power' actor hinted to everyone about their relationship after he posted a photo of himself and Mdee all loved up.

Interestingly, after the photo went viral, Mdee confirmed their relationship during an interview.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

