The 'Power' star made this known during a chat with Angie Martinez Show on Power 105.1.

"Being engaged feels like a mixture of everything. I was tired of being in the streets. I had a good time…but like I got tired of it and she just literally made me have tunnel vision. I never had that," he said.

"I was always just moving. But that was just like slow down, this is serious. You need to respect it. Six days after we met, we went through our phones and deleted any other love interests that were there before."

Rotimi proposed to Mdee back in December 2020 at a very colourful ceremony.

They made their relationship public back in 2019.

Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Power' actor hinted to everyone about their relationship after he posted a photo of himself and Mdee all loved up.