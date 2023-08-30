ADVERTISEMENT
Portable's Instagram account has been hacked - Management warns fans

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The first giveaway would have probably been the 'Elizabeth Joyce' name in his bio.

Portable's account has been overrun by hackers.
Portable's account has been overrun by hackers.

Bolaji Serah, Portable's manager, announced this via her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. There, she alerted the singer's fans and followers begging them to tread with caution in their associations with the account from now on. According to her, the account was hacked by fraudsters but they are working towards recovering his account.

Her statement read, “We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue. It has come to our attention that the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content. We strongly advise all fans to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account."

The alert came as a response to a post made by the hackers, promoting a wellness product on the night of Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She stressed that the entertainer and his team have no control over his account and what is posted by the hackers. She also urged his fans to be patient whilst they try to resolve the issue at hand.

In her statement, Bolaji also provided his followers with precautions to ensure their safety, encouraging them to minimise their engagement with his account until it is recovered.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

