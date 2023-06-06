The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Portable Zazu announces the arrival of fifth child with Yoruba actress

Anna Ajayi

With this new child, the actress has now become his third baby mama.

Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]
Portable Zazu welcomes a son [Instagram]

The news was shared on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, through a joint Instagram post featuring the proud parents and their newborn son.

In the post, Portable's baby mama, Bolarinde, expressed her gratitude to God and showcased stunning photos from her maternity shoot as well as adorable pictures of their baby boy named Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan.

The caption from the actress' post read: "He has done so much for us I can't tell it all thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join motherhood. Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo."

This marks Bolarinde's first child with the musician, while he already has children from his marriage to Bewaji and previous relationships.

The news of the Zazu crooner’s expanding family comes merely six months after the birth of his child with his third baby mama.

With this recent addition, the Zeh Nation boss now celebrates fatherhood with five children from four different women, including his wife, with whom he shares two children.

Fans and followers of Portable Zazu have congratulated him on the birth of his son, showering him with well-wishes.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

