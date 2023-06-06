Portable Zazu announces the arrival of fifth child with Yoruba actress

The news was shared on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, through a joint Instagram post featuring the proud parents and their newborn son.

In the post, Portable's baby mama, Bolarinde, expressed her gratitude to God and showcased stunning photos from her maternity shoot as well as adorable pictures of their baby boy named Anuoluwapo Fitilamihan.

The caption from the actress' post read: "He has done so much for us I can't tell it all thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join motherhood. Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo."

This marks Bolarinde's first child with the musician, while he already has children from his marriage to Bewaji and previous relationships.

The news of the Zazu crooner’s expanding family comes merely six months after the birth of his child with his third baby mama.

With this recent addition, the Zeh Nation boss now celebrates fatherhood with five children from four different women, including his wife, with whom he shares two children.

