In a new post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, July 18, 2022, the singer denied being a member of the criminal gangs.

"Clearing the air on this! Zazu!! This has come to an end that I have to voice out… please everyone I wana let you know that I didn’t meant to campaign for APC it was a show they told that am going to before I saw myself in APC office and as a man no need to worry I gats to do the job since it involved money," he wrote.

"And what I meant by 1 million boys is meant 1 million followers. People are threatening my life ooo you should all look into this. I GO BY THE NAME PORTABLE OMOLALOMI, I DO MUSIC FOR LIVING."

This is coming hours after Portable said he was the founder of two gangs in Lagos “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”

The Nigeria Police Force immediately released a statement about the singer's claims.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba has ordered Lagos State Police Commissioner to investigate Portable’s statement.

“Cultism: Police to Investigate Portable over formation of One Million Boys Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State," he tweeted.

“The IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”