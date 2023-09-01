ADVERTISEMENT
Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We have us a 'He said, she said' situation on our hands.

Portable responds to baby mama's allegations that he abandoned his son

The controversial artiste took to his livestream to address the claims made by his baby mama Honey Berry. He clarified that he did not abandon their son as she alleged, instead, he stated that she spent all the money he sent for the baby on herself to 'slay'.

Portable did not stop there as he provided a bit of a background to their relationship by revealing that she was a hooker. He tore into her by bringing up her past stating that the only reason he took to her was because he impregnated her, before trying to make a wife out of her.

According to his narration, Honey Berry did not abandon her promiscuous ways but stayed in contact with her former 'clients'. The singer also stressed that he put her out of his house for this reason, adding that she also tried to come between himself and his first wife Bewaji.

He recently welcomed a son from his newest wife Ashabi Gold
Pulse Nigeria

This comes after Honey Berry called him out during her livestream, accusing him of being a deadbeat father and abandoning their son. She also alleged that he never sent money for their baby boy's upkeep.

Portable is currently married to his first wife Bewaji and Yoruba actress Ashabi, both of whom have children for him. But he has about four baby mamas, and according to him, he has more women than publicly depicted.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

