Portable resists arrest as Ogun State police invade his bar

Babatunde Lawal

Portable, who in his controversial manner said "Olopa ma ko everybody leni" - which translates to "Policemen will arrest everyone today" - apparently didn't mean it.

In now-viral footage, the singer who referred to himself as "a federal Government liability" can be seen lamenting in Yoruba that Yahoo boys sent the police to arrest him.

The arrest, according to him, was unwarranted, and he said that he earns his money legitimately.

He said in parts, "Police is our friend but these ones here are not our friends. Yahoo boy said they should come and arrest me, If you want to invite me to your station, you will invite me with money. Are the police and Yahoo boys now working together? I spend legitimate money and I don’t do Yahoo."

The singer added, "Am I a Yahoo boy? Why did you come to my office to arrest people? What did I do? You came to my bar and everyone is running. Call me and I will come to your offices or my manager will come. I’m a superstar, I’m a celebrity. Show me your ID card. You’re talking to federal government liability. I work for the government, I work for APC. I work for Tinubu. We’re the ones controlling Nigeria now. I won’t take this.”

In another video, a police officer tried to calm the 'Zazu' crooner while telling him that a complaint was filed against him. “There’s a complaint against you, there’s a petition against you. How can we scatter your bar? Are you above the law? You can’t give us orders,” the policeman said.

The spokesperson for the state police, Abimbola Oyeyemi, reportedly told the BBC that Portable was instructed to report himself to the police five times but refused to comply. This is according to The Cable's story on the arrest.

According to Abimbola, the invitation was the result of a negative report about him.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

