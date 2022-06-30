RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Portable reports himself to police after giving order to beat up young man

Odion Okonofua
The music star showed up at the Ogun State Police Command in company of his father and manager on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
The singer was instructed to report himself to any police station after giving an order to beat up a young man.

Portable
According to the spokesperson of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Portable was interrogated about his role in the assault melted to the boy.

"He was immediately ordered to be taken to the public complain bureau office by the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, where he was interrogated about his role in the assault melted to the boy in the video," he said.

"However, since the offence committed is a bailable one, and coupled with the strike action embarked upon by the civil servants in the state which also affected our courts, the suspect was released to a reliable surety who promised to produce him anytime he is needed."

The victim has also been invited by the police to give his account of what transpired.

Portable had instructed his crew to assault a young man earlier in June. A video of the ugly incident later went viral on social media.

Portable is a Nigerian artist who rose to fame after getting Olamide and dancer Poco Lee to feature in the now-famous hit single 'Zazu Zeh.'

Unarguably one of the most controversial musicians of his time, the 28-year-old Ogun State indigene has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

From fighting with show promoters, and cursing on social media to crashing his cars on several occasions, it's been jumping from frying pan to fire for the singer.

