In the heat of the campaign, Portable made some comments about Davido.

"Open your ears and listen. My father is not a rich man. I am glory. I am the one who made my family rich. Support who support you. They ran to unfollow us," he said at that time.

Davido went on to unfollow the controversial music star on Instagram.

Portable finally apologised to Davido on the insistence of the Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, the traditional ruler that conferred a chieftaincy title on him.

"There is nothing between me and Davido. I was called for a job there and I collected money. Davido and I do not have issues. Meanwhile, whatever happens, there is no problem. I am a child of God. I am not fighting with anyone. I am looking for money. Fans of Davido kindly forgive me. I am sorry," he said.

