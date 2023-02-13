ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Portable hails Tiwa Savage as he leaks their private chat, crowns her 'Mama Ika of Africa'

Babatunde Lawal

A Portable and Tiwa Savage collaboration might be upon us, and we are sitting pretty for it.

Portable and Tiwa Savage [KemiFilani]
Portable and Tiwa Savage [KemiFilani]

Controversial street-hop singer Portable has hailed singer Tiwa Savage on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Portable, who is known for his controversial nature, took to his Instagram story to share his private chats with the singer.

The overjoyed singer hailed Savage as "Mama Ika of Africa," while hinting at some form of collaboration.

Tiwa Savage responded to one of Portable's messages using a voice note that mimicked his controversial penchant: "Wahala, wahala, wahala."

It is unclear where the conversation is headed; we can only hope it means a forthcoming collaboration between the duo.

This is coming days after the controversial singer called on his senior colleagues, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, and urged them to do more for up-and-coming artists in the industry.

Portable said this in a sit-down with Timi Agbaje, where he urged his senior colleagues to help emerging talents.

The singer also urged the Afrobeats legends to help him too.

In his words, "Abeg make una help me, I still need help. You dey hear? Make una help me abeg. Make Wizkid Baba nla help me. You understand, no be to dey post cars, houses. Make them help people from the trenches. All those artiste dey wey sabi. Davido na baba, e don promise me, anyone wey pray for ur downfall go fall. After Davido na egbon Ogonna (Burna Boy) make dem help me, dem no carry me join body dey man rip me. Na him make me dey para. Dey say I wise, why I no go wise."

Portable also disclosed in the interview why he engages in social media brawls and that winning the Grammy is his ultimate dream.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toyin Abraham gets mixed reactions for showing support for Tinubu

Toyin Abraham gets mixed reactions for showing support for Tinubu

Peruzzi & Joeboy tease unreleased single

Peruzzi & Joeboy tease unreleased single

'God don butter my bread'- DJ Cuppy's fiancé, Taylor praises his woman

'God don butter my bread'- DJ Cuppy's fiancé, Taylor praises his woman

King Perry shares new EP titled 'Continental Playlist'

King Perry shares new EP titled 'Continental Playlist'

Portable hails Tiwa Savage as he leaks their private chat, crowns her 'Mama Ika of Africa'

Portable hails Tiwa Savage as he leaks their private chat, crowns her 'Mama Ika of Africa'

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 24th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters its 24th week on UK Official Singles Chart

'BBTitans': Ebuka shakes tables during eviction show...as usual

'BBTitans': Ebuka shakes tables during eviction show...as usual

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate-Henshaw-and-Chidi-Mokeme-share-a-kiss [Kemi-Filani-blog]

Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme share kiss... stir reactions from many

Peter Okoye, Peter Obi, Seun Kuti [Nigerian Eye]

'Grammy nominee wey dey live for trenches' - Peter Okoye blasts Seun Kuti for comments about Peter Obi

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

'BBTitans': Yemi back in bed with Khosi, shares kiss with Blue Aiva after

Portable

Portable storms streets with food and gifts, win the hearts of many