Portable hails Tiwa Savage as he leaks their private chat, crowns her 'Mama Ika of Africa'

Portable, who is known for his controversial nature, took to his Instagram story to share his private chats with the singer.

The overjoyed singer hailed Savage as "Mama Ika of Africa," while hinting at some form of collaboration.

Tiwa Savage responded to one of Portable's messages using a voice note that mimicked his controversial penchant: "Wahala, wahala, wahala."

It is unclear where the conversation is headed; we can only hope it means a forthcoming collaboration between the duo.

This is coming days after the controversial singer called on his senior colleagues, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, and urged them to do more for up-and-coming artists in the industry.

Portable said this in a sit-down with Timi Agbaje, where he urged his senior colleagues to help emerging talents.

The singer also urged the Afrobeats legends to help him too.

In his words, "Abeg make una help me, I still need help. You dey hear? Make una help me abeg. Make Wizkid Baba nla help me. You understand, no be to dey post cars, houses. Make them help people from the trenches. All those artiste dey wey sabi. Davido na baba, e don promise me, anyone wey pray for ur downfall go fall. After Davido na egbon Ogonna (Burna Boy) make dem help me, dem no carry me join body dey man rip me. Na him make me dey para. Dey say I wise, why I no go wise."