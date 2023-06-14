Portable confirms marriage to babymama Ashabi Simple

The couple made the announcement during their child's christening ceremony, where they celebrated the arrival of their son.

Ashabi Simple, whose real name is Akinyanju Omobolarinde, gave birth to their son on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In a video shared from the ceremony, Portable proudly said in Yoruba, "She is now a housewife."

ADVERTISEMENT

The musician added, “A stubborn child has eventually become a housewife. She is now a housewife. Praise Allah."

In another video clip from the naming ceremony, Ashabi shared her feelings about marrying a celebrity.

She revealed that she hadn't planned on marrying an actor or singer, but she believes it is a new beginning for her.

Ashabi expressed happiness and gratitude for her husband's support. She said, “I didn’t plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn’t say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive,”

ADVERTISEMENT