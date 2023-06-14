ADVERTISEMENT
Portable confirms marriage to babymama Ashabi Simple

Anna Ajayi

The Zazu Boss announced this during the naming ceremony of his sixth child.

Portable and new wife, Ashabi [DailyPost]
Portable and new wife, Ashabi [DailyPost]

The couple made the announcement during their child's christening ceremony, where they celebrated the arrival of their son.

Ashabi Simple, whose real name is Akinyanju Omobolarinde, gave birth to their son on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

In a video shared from the ceremony, Portable proudly said in Yoruba, "She is now a housewife."

The musician added, “A stubborn child has eventually become a housewife. She is now a housewife. Praise Allah."

In another video clip from the naming ceremony, Ashabi shared her feelings about marrying a celebrity.

She revealed that she hadn't planned on marrying an actor or singer, but she believes it is a new beginning for her.

Ashabi expressed happiness and gratitude for her husband's support. She said, “I didn’t plan to marry an actor or singer, but God didn’t say it is the end of my journey, I can sense that it is not the end, a new beginning for me and happy because he is supportive and ready to be supportive,”

Ashabi, who was previously known as the fourth babymama in Portable's life, has now been officially declared his wife.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

