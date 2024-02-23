Porsha Williams has filed for divorced from Nigerian husband Simon Guobadia

According to People Magazine, the legal documents were submitted in Atlanta on Thursday, marking an end to the couple's marriage that lasted just 15 months.

Porsha, 42, and Simon, 59, exchanged vows in a lavish celebration that spanned two ceremonies in November 2022: a traditional Nigerian ceremony and an American wedding in Atlanta, showcasing their deep love and the blending of their cultures. Their engagement was a whirlwind romance, announced in May 2021 after only a month of dating, with Porsha sharing their joy on social media, emphasising their "crazy love" and commitment to happiness.

However, recent rumours have swirled around Simon Guobadia's citizen status, sparking speculation online. Despite the buzz, People Magazine reports that a close source to the couple disclosed the divorce proceedings are "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past." The source further mentioned that the reason behind their split remains an "ongoing matter," hinting at complexities yet to be disclosed.

The news of their separation has undoubtedly come as a shock to fans and followers, who have witnessed the couple's journey from a whirlwind romance to a grand celebration of their union. As the details of their divorce unfold, it remains to be seen how both parties will navigate this new chapter in their lives.

The couple's journey, from a fast-paced love story to their opulent wedding celebrations, and now to their unexpected split, continues to captivate and raise questions about the intricacies of their relationship.