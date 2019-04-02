Police seeks public help to locate suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle

According to the LAPD, they are looking for a young man who was involved in the multiple shooting which resulted in a homicide. One of the victims, Ermias Asghedom also known as Nipsey Hussle, died as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained.

"On March 31, 2019, around 3:20 pm three male adults were standing in front of a business in a small strip mall in the 3400 block of West Slauson Blvd. The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous gunshots at them. The victims were struck and fell on the ground. The suspect ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle. The suspect entered the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the area," the statement read.

It didn't end there as the police went on to give the identity and of the alleged suspect who killed Nipsey Hussle as a 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles. They, however, went on to release numbers, people with useful information should contact.

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the front of his shop in Los Angeles. Until his death, he was 33-years-old and a Grammy-awards nominee.

Nipsey Hussle's journey was quite an interesting one as he struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.