Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Police orders immediate investigation into assault on Gideon Okeke

Lagos State Commissioner of Police orders immediate investigation into assault on Gideon Okeke

Gideon Okeke's alleged brutality in the hands of some police men won't be going unnoticed as the Lagos state commissioner of police has ordered for an investigation.

  • Published:
Gideon Okeke play

Gideon Okeke

(Instagram/GideonOkeke.ng)

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke.

In a statement released by the commissioner, he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action.

"The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to a video on the Instablog9ja in which one Gideon Okeke, an actor, was seen alleging that some policemen attached to Maroko Division, brutalised him after a minor road accident involving him and one Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.

Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor play

Gideon Okeke

(Pulse)

 

"Sequel to the allegation, the CP in his usual professional approach to matters of this nature, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action. The CP assures that nothing will be swept under the carpet and urged all parties in the matter to fully corporate with the investigators. The CP further assures that findings made during inquisition into the matter will be made public as usual," the statement read.

Daughter fakes her disappearance in order to dupe father of N600,000 play

Lagos state police commissioner Imohimi Edgal confirmed that a teenager Dorcas Adilewa faked an abduction with the help of others.

(Chronicle)

 

It would be recalled that Gideon Okeke had posted a video of himself sharing his ordeal in hands of men of the Nigeria Police Force.

ALSO READ: "SARS had guns to my head last night"- iLLBLISS

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos play

Gideon Okeke Confirms an assault on him by the four policemen who went on to manhandle two other people.

(Instagram/gideonokeke.ng)

 

Gideon Okeke is ready to explore the privileges available in the Nigerian law in pursuit of justice following an experience of police brutality in Lagos. A video he posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, 2018, reveals an injury to his chin.

He submits it as an evidence after the assault also suffered by a female motorist whose vehicle collided with his.

According to the actor they were both attacked after he sought help from policemen around the Lekki 1 Roundabout. He identifies four officers as the persons responsible for the assault.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido gets dismissed from NYSC programme. Find out whybullet
2 Watch Olamide drive around in his newly acuqired Bentley car [See Video]bullet
3 Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850mbullet

Related Articles

Peter Obi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, attend AFRIFF 2018 opening night
Yaw releases trailer of new movie, 'SMASH' ahead of December release
Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos
Pulse List: 5 celebrities that got married in 2018
AMAA 2018: I've done well and hoping to win - Seun Ajayi
RMD, Gideon Okeke, Isoken win big at AMAA 2018 in Kigali
AMVCAs 2018 This is what your favourite movie star wore to nominees party
Kunle Afolayan, Aki, Gideon Okeke arrive Kigali for AMAA 2018
AMAA nomination tells how relevant I am - Gideon Okeke
Here's why Gideon Okeke says there is no best actor

Celebrities

Kevin Ikeduba calls out actors in Nollywood on living fake life
Kevin Ikeduba calls out actors in Nollywood on living fake life
Bovi apologizes for dragging Daddy Freeze on social media
Daddy Freeze praises Bovi after he apologizes for hurtful remark
Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos
Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos
Annie Idibia objects to the idea of a woman playing the role of a man
Annie Idibia objects to the idea of a woman playing the role of a man
X
Advertisement