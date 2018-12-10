Police orders immediate investigation into assault on Gideon Okeke

news

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack on Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke.

In a statement released by the commissioner, he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action.

"The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to a video on the Instablog9ja in which one Gideon Okeke, an actor, was seen alleging that some policemen attached to Maroko Division, brutalised him after a minor road accident involving him and one Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.

"Sequel to the allegation, the CP in his usual professional approach to matters of this nature, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action. The CP assures that nothing will be swept under the carpet and urged all parties in the matter to fully corporate with the investigators. The CP further assures that findings made during inquisition into the matter will be made public as usual," the statement read.

It would be recalled that Gideon Okeke had posted a video of himself sharing his ordeal in hands of men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Gideon Okeke seeks justice after experiencing police brutality in Lagos

Gideon Okeke is ready to explore the privileges available in the Nigerian law in pursuit of justice following an experience of police brutality in Lagos . A video he posted on Instagram on Sunday, December 9, 2018, reveals an injury to his chin.

He submits it as an evidence after the assault also suffered by a female motorist whose vehicle collided with his.

According to the actor they were both attacked after he sought help from policemen around the Lekki 1 Roundabout. He identifies four officers as the persons responsible for the assault.