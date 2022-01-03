Police debunk reports of singer Teni attempted kidnap in Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command has debunked the reports that singer Teni was almost kidnapped during a show in the state.
Sporadic gunshots cut short the music star's performance during a show in Rivers State.
According to the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko, the incident that took place in the state wasn't a kidnap attempt.
Koko said some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents fire some gunshots to wade off violence.
She further revealed that the miscreants had a "free for all moment", but the prompt intervention of the security agencies saved the situation.
The statement by the police came after an ugly incident occurred at Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state.
The music star was on stage performing when sporadic gunshots cut short the show.
It was reported in several quarters that there was an attempt to kidnap the music star.
