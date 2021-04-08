There are reports that the police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's residence since they moved there.

The Telegraph reported that Since the couple moved into their Montecito home with 1-year-old Archie in July 2020, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes,

The report stated that the Police were called to their mansion four times that month during the early morning hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from Los Angeles, where they had lived temporarily after leaving Canada at the beginning of the pandemic.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle spent $14.5M on their new home [Instagram/SussexRoyal]

This is not the first the British royals will be experiencing a breach of privacy.

Recall in 2020, the coupled reported to the police, flying drones that have been hovering around their home for weeks.

"They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that," a friend close to the former royals revealed.

It would be recalled that PEOPLE had announced a few days ago, that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had relocated to the United States of America. [Instagram/SussexRoyal]

"But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?"

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles months after they both stepped back as senior members of the British royal family.