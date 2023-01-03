ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: BBNaija's Venita marks 36th birthday with head-turning, sultry photos

Babatunde Lawal

The pictures are hot and attractive.

Big Brother Naija star and actor Venita Akpofure shared sultry photos of herself to celebrate her 36th birthday two days ago.

Celebrating her birthday, the mother-of-two shared the pictures on her social media page and set it abuzz. "36th floor," she wrote.

During the fourth season of BBNaija, Venita was one of the captivating housemates that graced our screens. Despite not joining the house at the same time as the others, because she was introduced at the end of the competition to heighten the drama, many people were drawn to her beauty.

