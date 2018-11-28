Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day: Mercy Aigbe is already set for Christmas

Photo Of The Day: Mercy Aigbe appears set for Christmas

Mercy Aigbe kicks start the yuletide season with a beautiful Christmas tree.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

It's the yuletide season already and a lot of people are already in the mood for one of the most celebrated seasons of the year.

Mercy Aigbe happens to be one of those celebrities who has already gotten in the mood for the season as she has gotten for herself a beautiful Christmas tree. In a post on her Instagram page, the beautiful and talented actress said she is pretty excited as it's that time of the year.

Everything about Mercy Aigbe's Christmas tree looks amazing and we can't feel all the happiness and positive vibes this photo brings. However, you can't take away the fact that Mercy Aigbe looks stunning in this photo.

Maybe stunning isn't the right word to use, Mercy Aigbe looks gorgeous and pretty happy in our photo of the day. Mercy Aigbe has never failed to show us how pretty she is whenever she drops a photo on social media.

As we celebrate the yuletide season, may we all experience the peace, joy, and happiness like the one reflected on our photo of the day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Flavour welcomes son with Sandra Okagbuebullet
2 Blac Chyna: Model gets in trouble on her first visit to Nigeriabullet
3 Check out D'banj's message to Don Jazzy on his birthdaybullet

Related Articles

11 Yoruba actresses who get more movie roles
Here are some hot single celebrity mums you should know
Mercy Aigbe Actress says her newly acquired mansion is not a gift from any sugar daddy
Zubby Michael Check out photos of actor's newly completed mansion
Pulse List Here are 5 female celebrities with beautiful mansions you didn't know
Pulse List 7 actresses that were missing in action at the AMVCA
Mysterious man begs to date Mercy Aigbe on Instagram
Chidinma Ekile buys mum a mansion for her birthday
Mercy Aigbe says she is still married [Video]
Here's why Mercy Aigbe is one of the most glamorous women in Nollywood

Celebrities

Pasuma Wonder
Pasuma Wonder thanks God as he turns a year older today
Peter Okoye & Lola Omotayo celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Lola Okoye explains how she handles the negativity around her
Toke Makinwa celebrates 34th birthday in hot bikini
Toke Makinwa says men with money don't complain when they help women
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey's mum passes away, says she lived a good life
X
Advertisement