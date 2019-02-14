While a number of celebrity couples are busy posting romantic videos and emotional post on their Instagram pages, Peter Okoye's wife, Lola has shared an eye-popping photo.

The PR guru and mother of Peter's kids took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where she posted a steamy photo of herself wearing red lingerie. She went on to caption the photo with a quote which has got us thinking if all is well in the Okoye household.

"Happy Valentine's day! #selflove #loverandafighter #talk #strongwoman," she wrote. Okay, guys, we didn't see this coming as she indeed has got everyone talking about the photo.

Apart from the fact that Lola looked steamy sexy in the photo, we hope all is well with her marriage to Peter. A close look at Peter's Instagram page and you'd see that he celebrated the special lovers day alone and didn't give any shout out to his wife.

While we are still trying to figure out if all is well in the home of the Okoyes, let's serenade you with the romantic video of D'banj and his wife, Lineo as they celebrate Valentine's day.

