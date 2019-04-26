The music star and former member of the famous group, Psquare, revealed during an interview with Cool FM that he doesn't even have an idea of what these allegations are all about. For him, he won't be dwelling on it, rather, he wants to concentrate on making good music.

"To be honest with you, I do not know what they are talking about. I can never, and would never say anything. Please, I have a new single, and I do not want to get distracted. I do not want to comment on Diamond’s allegations. In fact, it is stupid. Once people discover that you are doing well, the devil just finds a way of rearing its ugly head. Nonetheless, we are friends with Diamond Platnumz; he is my guy,” he said.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Diamond Platnumz had said his former partner and baby mama, Zari Hassan had cheated on him with Peter Okoye.

Yep! You read it correctly, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare is been dragged in the media by the Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz for allegedly having an affair with his baby mama, Zari.

He made this known during an interview session with one of Tanzanian's radio station. However, the woman caught in the eyes of the storm, Zari, who is Diamond's baby mama has come out to deny the cheating allegations leveled against her.

In a video which has now gone viral, she debunked the rumours of having an affair with Peter Okoye. She went on to make a very strange and unexpected statement by placing a curse on the kids she has with the music star if she ever had an affair.