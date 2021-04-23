'I'm making more money now as a solo singer' - Peter Okoye says

He made this known during a recent interview with HipTV. According to him, he no longer has to split his earnings.

Pulse Nigeria

"Hundred percent, I am. I don’t have to share three ways. Call it greed or selfishness. It’s your own cup of tea. I share with nobody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I’m doing my own thing. I’m freer," he said.

He also revealed that he now enjoys his freedom.

"I’m making more money. Freedom is key. I can get a call that there’s a show next week and it’s my daughter’s birthday. I can say, ‘cancel it’. As a group, I couldn’t do that. Moneywise, if I used to share three ways, I share alone," he added.

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2017 and it is safe to say it has been one of the biggest celebrity fights recorded in the Nigerian music industry.

Rumours of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compatible. They would soon go their separate ways.

Pulse Nigeria

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.