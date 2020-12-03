Nigerian music star Peter Okoye and former Nigerian international footballer, Osazee Odemwingie have apologised to each other over their recent comments on Instagram.

Odemwingie had called out Okoye over his lottery business which got him infuriated.

Odemwingie took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, where he shared a 10 minutes video where not only apologised to Okoye but advised people to be wary about gambling.

"My bro I didn't mean any offense to be honest but we are brothers. As you offer to pray for me since you believe things aren't right with me, I believe I should return the favour because what you sow is what you reap," he said

In his response, Okoye accepted Odemwingie's apology and also apologised over his comments.

"Apologies accepted brother. So sorry for calling you out as well. Remain blessed. One love #IComeInPeace."

Peter Okoye says he is sorry for calling out Osazee Odemwingie. [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

It would be recalled that Okoye had dragged Odemwingie after he called him out over his lottery business.