Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

The singer and his wife took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, where they penned cute notes to celebrate each other on their anniversary.

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!💍🤵🏾👰 To my beautiful wife @lolaomotayo_okoye ! When I tell you “I LOVE YOU” I don’t say it out of habits or to make conversation. I say is to remind you that “I LOVE YOU” if I could give you one thing in life," Peter wrote.

"I would give you the ability to see your self through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me. I LOVE YOU to the moon and back💯🙏🏽❤️😘🥰😍 Happy Anniversary!"

For Lola, she appreciated her husband loving her unconditionally and always having her back.

"Happy Anniversary my darling @peterpsquare ….what an interesting journey it’s been. Thanks for knowing your wife is always right😂😂😂😂 no, just kidding!!!! Thank you for always having my back, for loving me unconditionally despite my mulatto madness😂😂," she wrote.

"Thanks for understanding and supporting me. Na man you be! I love you and all your snores🤣🤣🤣🥰🥰May God Almighty continue to give us the wisdom to make the right decisions. God bless you always babes!🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️🥰🥰🎉🎉💥💥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹🙌🏽🙌🏽😍😍."