Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie wonders why Nigerian ladies are obsessed with plastic surgery

The movie star made his worries known during a chat with Adakarl TV.

"Today it is difficult to find a girl who is still what she is. You wear false hair, you wear false lashes, you wear false boobs and you wear false asses. I don't know what is still natural about you let's be honest. Why must our girls be obsessed with these things, I don't know," he said.

"I would want them to insult me but tell me why they love those things. I don't mind being insulted, I'm used to it. Some girls now die when they are trying to operate their asses. May the good Lord help us."

The movie star has become famous for making controversial statements.

In 2020, Edochie was caught in a crossfire on social media after he advised women to manage their cheating spouses.

In his now-famous interview, he advised women to creatively find a way to discourage their husbands from cheating.