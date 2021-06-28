RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie wonders why Nigerian ladies are obsessed with plastic surgery

Odion Okonofua

Edochie says it is now difficult to find a naturally endowed Nigerian lady.

Nigerian movie veteran, Pete Edochie has expressed worry over the increasing number of ladies who go for plastic surgery.

The movie star made his worries known during a chat with Adakarl TV.

"Today it is difficult to find a girl who is still what she is. You wear false hair, you wear false lashes, you wear false boobs and you wear false asses. I don't know what is still natural about you let's be honest. Why must our girls be obsessed with these things, I don't know," he said.

"I would want them to insult me but tell me why they love those things. I don't mind being insulted, I'm used to it. Some girls now die when they are trying to operate their asses. May the good Lord help us."

ALSO READ: Pete Edochie says homosexuality is caused by 'Ogbanje' spirits

The movie star has become famous for making controversial statements.

In 2020, Edochie was caught in a crossfire on social media after he advised women to manage their cheating spouses.

In his now-famous interview, he advised women to creatively find a way to discourage their husbands from cheating.

"Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing. If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condoms in his bag. When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart," he said.

