RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Peruzzi spoils himself with Mercedes Benz GLE for his birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Peruzzi takes delivery of a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43.

Nigerian music star Peruzzi [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]
Nigerian music star Peruzzi [Instagram/PeruzziVibes]

Nigerian music star Tobechukwu Victor Okoh also known as Peruzzi, has spoiled himself with an expensive Mercedes Benz automobile.

Recommended articles

In a video that has since gone viral, the music star is seen receiving the Mercedes Benz GLE.

Peruzzi took delivery of the Benz a few days after his 31st birthday.

The music star's latest addition to his garage is a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43.

Peruzzi is a singer, songwriter and performing artiste.

He is signed to Davido's DMW record label.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu cries out, says Femi Fani Kayode has deprived her of seeing kids

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu cries out, says Femi Fani Kayode has deprived her of seeing kids

Spider-Man: across the spider verse is the two-part sequel we've been anticipating

Spider-Man: across the spider verse is the two-part sequel we've been anticipating

DC: Peacemaker returns for his spin-off! this time in a different mood

DC: Peacemaker returns for his spin-off! this time in a different mood

Peruzzi spoils himself with Mercedes Benz GLE for his birthday

Peruzzi spoils himself with Mercedes Benz GLE for his birthday

Tonto Dikeh dares Halima Abubakar to call out the bullies in Nollywood

Tonto Dikeh dares Halima Abubakar to call out the bullies in Nollywood

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Nick Cannon's massive bulging pants trends after appearance on TV show

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

Halima Abubakar says she repeated a semester in university because of bullies

Halima Abubakar says she repeated a semester in university because of bullies

Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]

Nigerian Navy releases Instagram Comedian Cute Abiola 2 weeks after detention

Nigerian Instagram comedian Cute Abiola [Instagram/CuteAbiola]

Kate Henshaw and Ubi Franklin trade words over death of Sylvester Oromoni

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw and music mogul Ubi Franklin [Instagram/KateHenshaw] [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG]