Nigerian music star Tobechukwu Victor Okoh also known as Peruzzi, has spoiled himself with an expensive Mercedes Benz automobile.
Peruzzi spoils himself with Mercedes Benz GLE for his birthday
Peruzzi takes delivery of a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43.
Recommended articles
In a video that has since gone viral, the music star is seen receiving the Mercedes Benz GLE.
Peruzzi took delivery of the Benz a few days after his 31st birthday.
The music star's latest addition to his garage is a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43.
Peruzzi is a singer, songwriter and performing artiste.
He is signed to Davido's DMW record label.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng