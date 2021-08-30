Nigerian singer Peruzzi has explained to his fans and Nigerians why some people may never find love.
The music star shares what he believes is the bitter truth about relationships.
The music star made this know via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
"Love isn't for everyone. Some of us gon find love. Some of us gon be single. Some of us were made for cruise and vibes. Don't kill yourself for what would've also killed you," he wrote.
The singer has never been romantically linked to anyone in recent times.
However, the last time he made news with a lady was when UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco accused him of sexual assault and fraud.
She called out the music star for defrauding her to the tune of N15M and trying to have his way with her.
