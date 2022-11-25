Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Reality TV star Pere Egbi has shared his dream to become an evangelist and preach the gospel to millions of people in the world.
Is it a coincidence that celebrities are beginning to find new paths in the gospel space, or is the heavenly race becoming tougher?
The shocking revelation was made on his Twitter page, where he stated that one of his goals before passing away is to stand on the pulpit and preach to a large number of congregations.
Quoting the former Big Brother Naija housemate, he wrote: "Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth."
Pere's revelation comes a few weeks after Nollywood actor Yul Edochie also publicly disclosed his intention to become a minister, saying that God has 'called' him.
“I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to preach the word of God through action. I have had this calling a long time ago actually, many years ago. But I always felt the time has not come or the timing wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come,” he said.
Reactions continue to trail the former BBN star's latest revelation, with many imploring him to stick to his celebrity lifestyle and not dabble with matters concerning the kingdom of God.
