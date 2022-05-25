RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Paul Play Dairo says marginalisation of the Igbos may lead to Nigeria's extinction

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Veteran Nigerian singer Paul Play Dairo [Instagram/PaulPlayDairo]
Veteran Nigerian singer Paul Play Dairo [Instagram/PaulPlayDairo]

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy post, the singer likened the situation in the eastern part of the country to a situation where a group of people are being cheated of their rights.

"I LOVE THIS COUNTRY, I can never choose another country over my country. I am Yoruba but I love all Nigerians, no matter the tribe. My career enjoyed more patronage in the east and south and North more than the west where I am from," he wrote.

"I am grateful for the opportunities all Nigerians gave me to have a shot at stardom and popularity. I don’t take that for granted, in fact, I remain grateful for the rest of my life."

"However TRUTH MUST BE TOLD, without fear or favour, without care about whose ox is gored. I know some will come out and say this should not be on the basis of tribe. Yes but I analyse issues by putting myself in the shoes of those who feel cheated."

"It’s like having two of my friends with me and we are eating from a plate after being hungry for days. Then my friends are busy eating while they hold my hands and they keep telling me they’re eating for me. Please think about it."

"I will be a fool to be quiet and stay hungry. But it won’t be long before I rebel and get violent because I am hungry yet I’m being held from having my share."

Paul Play
Paul Play ece-auto-gen

"Whoever calls himself a Nigerian and feels the Igbos do not deserve a shot is just being selfish and unreasonable. The signs are being written on the wall but we keep thinking the terror now growing in the east will die down or will go away. Hmmm. I hope I’m wrong because this peace won’t be for long."

"I come in peace, I believe in equal right and justice for all. GOD BLESS NIGERIA. sorry GOD HAS ALREADY BLESSED NIGERIA. It’s up to me and you not to UNBLESS IT. Shalom."

Dairo joins the list of celebrities who have been sympathetic towards the Igbos and their cry over being marginalised.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul Play Dairo says marginalisation of the Igbos may lead to Nigeria's extinction

Paul Play Dairo says marginalisation of the Igbos may lead to Nigeria's extinction

That’s why hip-hop has remained stagnant here - Cheque reacts as Headies snubs him again

"That’s why hip-hop has remained stagnant here" - Cheque reacts as Headies snubs him again

How Dwayne The Rock Johnson balances his hectic personal and professional life

How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson balances his hectic personal and professional life

Actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia

Actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia

Warner Bros. denies considering replacing Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2' over domestic violence

Warner Bros. denies considering replacing Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2' over domestic violence

Watch Chimezie Imo, Dakore Akande in 'One Too Many' teaser

Watch Chimezie Imo, Dakore Akande in 'One Too Many' teaser

What would you do for water? Watch ‘Ayinde’ short film

What would you do for water? Watch ‘Ayinde’ short film

7 major takeaways from the 2022 Headies nomination list [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

7 major takeaways from the 2022 Headies nomination list [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'Breaded Life', 'My Village People' & all the Nollywood titles headed to Netflix

'Breaded Life', 'My Village People' & all the Nollywood titles headed to Netflix

Trending

'Funke and my dad cheated on each other' - Funke Akindele's stepson continues to drag her on Instagram

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her hubby JJC Skillz and his son Benito Bello [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reacts as he remarries

Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]

Blossom Chukwujekwu marries new wife 3 years after 1st marriage crashed

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan [Instagram/BlossomChukwujekwu]

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife apologises for laughing after troll mocked his new wife

Blossom Chukwujekwu, new wife Winifred Akhuemokhan and Maureen Esisi [Instagram/Legit] [Instagram/RedVigor]