Just like Davido, Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare ground has jumped on the trend by asking fans to donate to himself and his twin brother, Peter, as they celebrate their 40th birthday.
Paul Okoye shares account details, asks fans of PSquare to donate as they celebrate their 40th birthday
Get your cheque books out for the Okoye brothers.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 18, 2021, where he shared the bank details.
"Starting from @obi_cubana and @judeengees even @davido 😂 let’s show @davido that 2 heads are better than 1☝🏽….. everything na double double ❤️🍾🎉," he wrote.
The Okoye brothers who have been at loggerheads for years now settled their rift which put a hold on their joint career for some years.
The former members of the defunct music group, PSquare were spotted together on Wednesday, November 17.
The brothers hugged and shook hands to the admiration of their friends and onlookers.
