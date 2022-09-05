RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Suffer nor dey tire una?' - Paul Okoye mocks police spokesman who called him senseless

Odion Okonofua
Delta state police spokesperson Edafe Bright and Nigerian music star Paul Okoye [Instagram/BrightEdafe] [Instagram/KingRudy]

Edafe had fired back at Okoye after he cried foul over the arrest of rapper, Ice Prince.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 4, 2022, the singer said if a police officer enters his car and tells him to drive off, he'll assume the officer is a kidnapper.

Paul Okoye of PSquare [Instagram'IamKingRudy] Pulse Nigeria

While reacting to the post, Edafe likened Okoye to a category of celebrities without sense.

"Celebrities with no sense," he tweeted.

In a swift response, Okoye mocked the Nigeria Police Force over their poor hygiene and corrupt practices.

"Lol DSP...I blame us for fighting for a better life for you people. #EndSars. If to say una join us protest, una for make extra money, well paid, buy better soap and body spray so that when una enter cars e nor go get counter smells," he wrote.

Paul Okoye mocks police spokesman who called him senseless Pulse Nigeria

"Una mate dey use cars with AC and computer to get information, una do stand under sun abi suffer nor dey tire una? Pray for a good and new government to come and deliver you people. Una own don too much."

Okoye's post is coming days after Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today," he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
