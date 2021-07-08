RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Paul Okoye celebrates twins as they turn 4

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The Okoyes welcomed Nadia and Nathan in 2017.

Paul Okoye's twins Nadia and Nathan [Instagram/IamKingRudy]

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has celebrated his twins on their birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, July 8, 2021, where he penned a cute note for the twins, Nadia and Nathan.

"Happy sweetest #4th birthday to my double double 🎂 🎂🎉🎉🥳 🥳 love you #Nadia and Nathan ❤️❤️😘😘 may God continue to guard and protect you all," he wrote.

Happy birthday to the Okoye twins from all of us Pulse.

Okoye and his wife, Anita welcomed their twins in the United States of America back in 2017.

