Yes, guys, we know you can't believe it but the truth is that the Okoye twins (Not Peter and Paul) are growing fast and their dad, Paul can't keep calm as they turn two today.

The very excited father, took to his Instagram page on Monday, July 8, 2019, where he shared a series of photos of his adorable twins Nadia and Nathan as they turn two. He went on to caption one of the photos with a very short but cute message.

"Happy blessed birthday to my #doubledouble 😍😘🥰🤗 @nadiaandnathanokoye ❤️❤️ #2," he wrote. Happy birthday to Nadia and Nathan Okoye from all of us at PULSE.

It would be recalled that exactly one year ago when Nathan and Nadia turned one, Paul Okoye celebrated them in grand style as he threw a lavish birthday party on their behalf.

A number of your favourite celebrities showed up to celebrate with the twins.

See photos of celebrities who stormed Paul Okoye's twins birthday party

Back in July 2018, Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita celebrated the first birthday party of their twins, Nathan and Nadia and a number of celebrities showed up at the party.

Among those who came to celebrate with the Okoyes include, Timaya, Phyno, Jim Iyke, Tobi(BBNaija), Miracle(BBNaija) and Skales.

These guys came to turn up with Paul and Anita Okoye for their twins and they kind of took over the party, making it look like a behind the stage at a music concert. Well, when your parents are celebrities it is only fair for fellow celebs to turn up at your party.