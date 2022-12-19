ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Okoye and Anita finalize divorce

Babatunde Lawal

Anita asked for a $20,000 monthly settlement as well as many of her husband's luxurious houses.

Anita and her hubby, Paul Okoye
Anita and her hubby, Paul Okoye [Instagram/AnitaOkoye]

Anita and her estranged husband, Paul Okoye, have been granted a divorce by an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama.

You may remember that Anita Okoye and one of the members of the singing group P-Square and Paul Okoye had been married for eight years when the former filed for divorce from the latter, alleging a number of problems.

Anita Okoye stated her choice to divorce her spouse as being motivated by five main factors: infidelity, a fake separation, being an absent parent, fraud, and other challenging situations.

She consequently asked for a $20,000 monthly settlement as well as many of her husband's luxurious houses.

Anita earlier stated in her divorce petition, which was filed by her attorneys Ojonimi Akpe and Okutepa J.S, that she paid N10 million as part of a deal with her husband to be given space in the mall he had recently finished in Lekki Phase, Lagos.

Anita went on to accuse Okoye of cheating her out of a deal to build a mall to be jointly owned.

The petition which reads in part stated, “That I know as a fact that the Petitioner founded a company called TannkCo in 2019. That the Petitioner and the Respondent agreed to build a mall where TannkCo would have its main offices, and the Petitioner contributed N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) for the purchase of the land and the building of the mall. That I know as a fact that the Respondent, upon completion of the mall, reneged on the agreement and failed to give TannkCo a space in the mall."

Anita allegedly failed to substantiate each and every claim in her petition to the court, so she chose to drop them and settle instead.

On October 20, 2022, the court issued a decision on the matter, awarding the parties shared custody of the kids. However, the petitioner did not receive any financial compensation in the form of alimony or a settlement.

The duo met in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja. They married on March 22, 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They have three children together: Andre, born in 2013; and the twins, Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017.

Babatunde Lawal
