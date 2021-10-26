RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maria Saga: Paul O says he cannot be bullied as he reacts to Cubana Chief Priest comments about his daughter

Cubana Chief Priest says Paul O's daughter will face what his sister experienced in her failed marriage.

Cubana Chief Priest, BBNaija's Maria and Paul O of UpFront and Personal
Paul O has told those who care to listen including Cubana Chief Priest, that he would not be bothered after he was called out for defending Maria.

It would be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest had said Paul O's daughter will get the same treatment his sister, Maryanne, whose husband he accused the reality show star of snatching, has been subjected to.

In his response, the C.E.O. of UpFront and Personal said he would not be bullied.

He also revealed how he spent 7 hours begging Cubana Chief Priest to take down his phone numbers for social media.

In retaliation, Paul O shared Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers on social media.

Paul O revealed he would be giving away N10M for those that called the phone numbers.

It would be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest had called out the reality TV star for snatching his sister's husband.

BBNaija housemate Maria Benjamin
According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

Pulse later received documents of the dissolution of marriage between Cubana's sister and her estranged husband, Kelvin.

