It would be recalled that Cubana Chief Priest had said Paul O's daughter will get the same treatment his sister, Maryanne, whose husband he accused the reality show star of snatching, has been subjected to.

In his response, the C.E.O. of UpFront and Personal said he would not be bullied.

He also revealed how he spent 7 hours begging Cubana Chief Priest to take down his phone numbers for social media.

In retaliation, Paul O shared Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers on social media.

Paul O revealed he would be giving away N10M for those that called the phone numbers.

According to him, the reality TV star didn't only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.