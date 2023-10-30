New Lontor ambassador Patoranking warns young Nigerians to stay away from drugs

Patoranking was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Lontor during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigerian singer and the CIG, on Monday in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, the singer urged Nigerian youths to protect their future by avoiding any form of drug abuse.

He advised youths and upcoming artistes to shun drug abuse, corruption and other social vices capable of jeopardising their contributions to national development.

Patoranking encouraged youths to follow the right direction in life, to be focused, persevere, work hard and be prayerful, for them to excel in their careers.

He said most of his lyrical contents were always tailored towards addressing societal menace such as corruption, injustice and uplifting the youth.

Patoranking promised to continue in that strides in the coming years, so as to better the society.

He said the collaboration with the Lontor products would bring about fresh initiatives that would involve teeming youths and better the lots of many of them, who were desirous of making impact in the society.

"We are going to begin a lot together and we are definitely targeting youths because we do not want our tomorrow to be endangered," Patoranking said.

He said his emergence as Lontor brand ambassador would entail doing a lot of things targeted at youths.

Patoranking said he was ready to work with the brand, which stood for quality, durability and greatness.

The renowned singer and dancer assured the CIG that the new generation of youths in Nigeria would be captured in the marketing net, to ensure increased visibility of the Lontor rechargeable products.