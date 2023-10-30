ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

New Lontor ambassador Patoranking warns young Nigerians to stay away from drugs

The singer urged Nigerian youths to protect their future by avoiding any form of drug abuse.

Patoranking
Patoranking

Recommended articles

Patoranking was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Lontor during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigerian singer and the CIG, on Monday in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, the singer urged Nigerian youths to protect their future by avoiding any form of drug abuse.

He advised youths and upcoming artistes to shun drug abuse, corruption and other social vices capable of jeopardising their contributions to national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patoranking encouraged youths to follow the right direction in life, to be focused, persevere, work hard and be prayerful, for them to excel in their careers.

He said most of his lyrical contents were always tailored towards addressing societal menace such as corruption, injustice and uplifting the youth.

Patoranking promised to continue in that strides in the coming years, so as to better the society.

He said the collaboration with the Lontor products would bring about fresh initiatives that would involve teeming youths and better the lots of many of them, who were desirous of making impact in the society.

"We are going to begin a lot together and we are definitely targeting youths because we do not want our tomorrow to be endangered," Patoranking said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his emergence as Lontor brand ambassador would entail doing a lot of things targeted at youths.

Patoranking said he was ready to work with the brand, which stood for quality, durability and greatness.

The renowned singer and dancer assured the CIG that the new generation of youths in Nigeria would be captured in the marketing net, to ensure increased visibility of the Lontor rechargeable products.

He said the MoU with the Lontor brand was to make life easier for Nigerians, through the different products of the brand.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reminisce makes music on his terms on 'ATSG'

Reminisce makes music on his terms on 'ATSG'

New Lontor ambassador Patoranking warns young Nigerians to stay away from drugs

New Lontor ambassador Patoranking warns young Nigerians to stay away from drugs

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Kim Kardashian's underwear brand SKIMS officially partners with the NBA

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele unveils all-star cast for 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I am a lover, not a womaniser - Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninolowo

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

I’m ready to act in movies - Tems on future plans

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Desmond Elliot, Kate Henshaw to serve as jury for 12th AFRIFF

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Netflix acquires exciting indigenous drama series 'Ololade'

Pulse Sports

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]

I did not give her out to guests in our home - BBNaija Venita's ex-husband

Davido and Chioma have also welcomed babies this month [Instagram]

Here are 4 celebrities who have welcomed babies this October

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are now parents

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child