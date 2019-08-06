Months after the release of his ‘Wilmer’ album, Patoranking has pulled a surprise on a Twitter user and fan by making his wish of going to Dubai a reality.

It all started with an innocent tweet on Sunday, August 4, by Olayemi, a lawyer with the account @endiepeach wishing to travel to Dubai in 2020. She wrote, “I’ll travel to Dubai next year. Speaking it into existence.”

The tweet had 869 retweets and 3.3K likes between Sunday, August 4 and August 6 when it got Patoranking's attention.

And On Tuesday, August 6, Patoranking took to his official Twitter handle to make the lawyer’s dream come true by promising her an all-expense-paid trip.

He responded with a tweet saying, “You don’t have to wait till next year...if you have a valid passport let me know you can travel anytime...all expenses paid.”

The lawyer responded excitedly saying she has a valid passport. “Ohhhhh my gosh!!!! For real?!!!! I have a valid passport!!!!!”

Nigerian celebrities including Davido and Wizkid have at different times surprised and made the wishes of their fans come true.