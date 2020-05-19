The “One Corner” hitmaker started dating Liha Miller after his infamous Europe tour, early 2019, which reports claimed that he performed to 16 people at one of his major concerts. The Lovers later met in Ghana and haven’t been keeping their love life away from social media.

The lovers keep visiting each other in their countries and at a time, Miller paid a visit to Patapaa’s family in Agona Swedru and the musician also marked his recent birthday in Germany with the family of his lover. According to him, the plan is to marry her this year but COVID-19 has ruined that.

READ ALSO: Video of Akrobeto receiving his 'dream' honary degree goes viral

Patapaa was speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, about Liha reportedly gifting him a car for his birthday, when he disclosed the information. Talking about marrying his lover whom he says is a nurse, the ‘Sco patu mana’ rapper said “I would have married her by now if not for the coronavirus”

Watch the video below for more.