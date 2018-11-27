Pasuma Wonder thanks God as he turns a year older today

news

Today Tuesday, November 27, 2018, is Pasuma Wonder's birthday and the singer is thanking God for adding another year and making him achieve all that has been to do this year.

The music great took to his Instagram page where he couldn't hide his joy as he clocked a new age. He went on to thank God for his success story so far.

"Ya Allah, Thank u for another year and all the experiences that u gave me this past year...Thank u for givin’ me all d success & achievements dat will always be happy memories for me...Thank u for givin’ me all the happiness that gave me time to celebrate...Thank u for givin’ me all the sadness that reminded me of my own weaknesses & made me realized that I really need u to be my guide & light in my life...Alhamdulillah for every blessing Allah has given me. LLnP to me. ," he wrote.

Pasuma Wonder has a lot to be thankful for as he has been able to achieve a lot in 2018. Recall that back in March 2018, the Fuji singer was honoured as citizen of Georgia, Atlanta in the United States.

ALSO READ: 3 celebrities who threw big birthday parties

Pasuma Wonder honoured as citizen of Georgia, Atlanta in the United States

Pasuma Wonder has achieved a milestone in his life as he has been honoured as a citizen of Georgia, Atlanta in the United States of America. Pasuma Wonder has achieved a milestone in his life as he has been honoured as a citizen of Georgia, Atlanta in the United States of America.

In a video posted, Pasuma can be seen receiving the certificate and also a photo of him posing with the certificate.

"Alhamdulillah for all the blessings. I have been honoured in Georgia Atlanta, USA, as a Citizen of the State. Thanks to the Secretary of the State here in Georgia for this honorary citizenship of Georgia (Atlanta). My immeasurable thanks go to the Almighty God for this wonderful accolade.

"To all my fans, at home and abroad, especially here in Atlanta Georgia, thanks for your endless support. May God bless you as you keep standing by me. We shall reap the fruits of our labour. Amen," he wrote.

Pasuma is no newcomer when it comes to awards and titles as he was back in 2017 conferred with a chieftaincy title as the Togan of Badagry.