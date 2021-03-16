Laurie Idahosa, pastor at the Church of God Mission International, has slammed Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie for saying his mother married at the age of 15.

In a recent interview, Edochie revealed that his father who was almost 40, married his mother at the age of 15.

"My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him," he said.

"My uncle went out to a neighbouring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it."

While reacting to Edochie's comment, Idahosa said the actor's mum was a victim of rape and a child bride.

"How can he laugh about her being “shy?” Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story... start telling the truth!" she tweeted.

In his now-famous interview, the veteran actor advised women to creatively adopt ways to discourage their husbands from cheating.

"Solomon had 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If a man decides to take many more wives, what are you going to do? Nothing. If you think your husband is going out to have an affair, put a packet of condoms in his bag. When he sees it, he’ll know you have his interest at heart," he said.

This is not the first time Edochie will be making a controversial statement.

Recall in 2020 when he set social media on fire after he slammed men who knee to propose to their wives.

According to him, it is very wrong in the Igbo tradition.