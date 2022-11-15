RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Parimatch Nigeria unveils Afrobeats sensation, Asake as brand ambassador

Parimatch, one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world, now in Nigeria, has announced award-winning Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Asake as brand ambassador.

The collaboration between Parimatch and Asake is befitting because both brands share similar traits- the value of charging towards success and being bold, unique, creative and dynamic. This alliance will increase the awareness and reach of Parimatch in Nigeria and provide additional avenues for punters to get the most out of their betting experience.

In a statement about the partnership, Ruby Chuku, Head of PMI Nigeria, mentioned that “the entire team is excited about having such a powerful personality onboard. Just like music, sports betting is a form of entertainment. At Parimatch, we have a goal to cement our footprint in Nigeria. We are confident that the partnership will propel us quicker towards that goal."

Asake, Parimatch Nigeria's first brand ambassador, expressed his elation, referring to the status and style of the brand as having piqued his interest. “It is exciting to be associated with a global brand like Parimatch. I like their style, vision, appreciation and focus on creativity. I foresee us working excellently together."

In celebration of this partnership, Parimatch has launched a 10 Million Naira Terminator Jackpot offer that gives old and new customers a chance to win a share of the big prize. New customers can register on Parimatch.ng using the promo code, "ASAKE" and they will receive a 120% welcome bonus up to N120,000 on their first deposit to bet on sports. All new customers who use the ASAKE promo code can also still claim 100% Casino Bonus up to N100,000 on another deposit on Parimatch.

Parimatch is the world-leading betting company and official partner of some of the biggest football clubs in the world- Chelsea FC, Newcastle FC, Aston Villa FC, and Leicester City FC. Licensed by the National Regulatory Lottery Commission, Parimatch employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of current reality. The brand also offers sports betting and casino games online with competitive odds and multiple betting options across tournaments, leagues and sports such as the World cup, English Premier League (EPL), La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and more on www.parimatch.ng.

