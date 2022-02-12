Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

The music star and a yet-to-be-identified lady were seen having marathon sex in a leaked video a few days ago.

In a post shared via his Twitter on Saturday, February 2, 2022, the music star apologised to his fans and the lady in the video.

"I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there," he wrote.

"Betrayals are very real and in this token, I want to apologise to the woman in the video who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologises to my fans and well-wishers."

The music star shut social media down on Wednesday after his sex tape was leaked on social media.

It was the main talking point on most social media platforms in Nigeria.