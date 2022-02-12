RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star apologises to the lady in the leaked s*x tape.

Nigerian music star Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]
Nigerian music star Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Nigerian singer Oxlade has finally broken his silence over his leaked sex tape.

The music star and a yet-to-be-identified lady were seen having marathon sex in a leaked video a few days ago.

In a post shared via his Twitter on Saturday, February 2, 2022, the music star apologised to his fans and the lady in the video.

"I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there," he wrote.

"Betrayals are very real and in this token, I want to apologise to the woman in the video who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly apologises to my fans and well-wishers."

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]
Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

The music star shut social media down on Wednesday after his sex tape was leaked on social media.

It was the main talking point on most social media platforms in Nigeria.

While some scolded the singer, others praised him for his sexual prowess.

