The Osundairo brothers who were alleged to have help Jussie Smollett fake an attack on himself a few months ago are back in Nigeria.

According to TMZ, the two brothers are in Nigeria to give back to their community. They visited Lagos last week where they held a free medical service for several people required the care.

Reports say they over a hundred people showed up at the free medical service event to receive treatment for their various illness.

Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo were the main actors in the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett earlier in the year.

Jussie Smollett hospitalised after reportedly being injured in homophobic attack

Jussie Smollett was hospitalised after he was reportedly injured by two men in what looks like a homophobic attack back in January. According to TMZ, the 'Empire' star arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday. He went to a Subway around 2 am because he was hungry. When he walked out someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot Empire n****?”

There were reportedly two white men wearing ski masks that viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back. He reportedly suffered a fractured rib, and the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.”

Jussie Smollett indicted by grand jury for felony, accused of filing a false report

Jussie Smollett was indicted by the grand jury in Chicago for felony after staging his attack. A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after going through all the testimonies and evidence.

According to TMZ, the two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo told the jury that they staged the so-called "attack" at Jussie's behest and even got paid for it. The brothers were caught on camera buying a bunch of supplies before the incident including ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses, and red hats.

Jussie Smollett's lawyers, Todd Pugh, and Victor Henderson released a following statement after the indictment