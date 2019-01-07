Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme appears to be spreading his tentacles beyond the entertainment industry as he launches a new hotel in Owerri.

In a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, January 6, 2019, Daddy Showkey revealed that Osita Iheme had opened a beautiful hotel in the heart of Owerri, Imo State.

He went on to appreciate him for the business venture, advising folks to always show support for others when they start a new business. Well, Daddy Showkey at the end told fans to catch him at the new hotel anytime he is at Owerri.

A number of Nigerian celebrities have in recent years ventured in other businesses. From Ali Baba to Davido, the list of celebs who have decided to leave their comfort zone and become business owners appears to be on the increase.

Davido expands business empire, ventures into motorsports [Photo]

Davido isn't just settling for the money coming from music as he has taken a step further by expanding his business empire by venturing into motorsports. The music star revealed his latest business venture on his Instagram page on Monday, October 15, 2018, where he is seen posing next to one his beautifully decorated sport racing cars. According to him, this is his new hustle aside music.

"We not into music only we do motorsports now so follow @chillingmotorsports for update 30BG lifestyle," he captioned the photo.

Just in case you are wondering what motorsports is all about, let's satisfy your curiosity. Motorsport involves sporting events which primarily involve the use of motorised vehicles, whether for racing or non-racing competition.