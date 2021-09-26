RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oritsefemi hospitalised after surviving car accident

The accident occurred in Sapaade, Ogun state.

Nigerian singer Oritsefemi has been involved in a ghastly car accident.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, September 26, 2021, where he shared photos of his badly damaged SUV.

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes. There is a thin line between life and death. I’m thankful to still be alive. Accident is not something you wish on your enemy. It was really scary but God came through," he captioned the photos.

"We are only looking for what to eat, may we not meet with what will eat us. Once again, a big thank you to everyone. Recovering from the trauma and grateful to be alive. Please let’s stay safe out there! Government abeg make una repair roads and build better hospitals! #thankgodforlife 🙏."

We wish him a quick recovery.

