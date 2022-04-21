RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Oritsefemi and wife Nabila Fash celebrate 5th anniversary

Odion Okonofua

Oritsefemi and Nabila tied the knot in 2017.

Singer, Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila Fash.
Singer, Oritsefemi and wife, Nabila Fash.

Nigerian music star Oritsefemi and his wife Nabila Fash have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Nabila took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, where she celebrated her hubby.

"Thankful for another anniversary…5 years no be joke o 😀 Please say a prayer for us @oritsefemi 💕💕 #MrandMrsO #20April #Anniversary #5years,'' she wrote.

The music star also penned a cute note to his wife on their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to me and my beautiful wife @nabila.fash today make it the 5th years of love, forgiveness, and unlimited blessings in our dear life , the remaining ones ☝️ na God hand e Dey .. we look up to him in our trying times and never gave up.. no perfect person on earth my beautiful people , learn to tolerate each other and let love lead," he wrote.

"I am so happy I find someone that can tolerate me and my wonderful attitude 😁guys find your self a tolerant person and love he or she with extremely compassion .. once again leave the rest for the almighty na him understand everything.. I love 💕 you my queen 👸 and thank you for loving me sweetheart 😍 may God grant us our heart desire ..amen 🙏

Oritsefemi got married to his wife, Fash in 2017 at a flamboyant wedding ceremony.

However, that union was hit with infidelity allegations in 2020.

The music star called out actress, Caroline Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

There were reports that the singer's wife moved out of their home because of his philandering eyes and 'womanising' lifestyle.

Fash was reported to have moved in with her friend Danjuma at her palatial home in highbrow Banana Island, Lagos.

That didn't go down well as the singer and actress spent days calling each other out on social media.

The music star later took to social media to plead for his wife's return to their home.

Odion Okonofua

