'The Internet never forgets, you are disgracing your family' - Orezi slams BBNaija's housemates

Odion Okonofua

The music star expresses shock at the comments made by the housemates.

Nigerian singer Orezi [Instagram/OreziWorldWide]

Nigerian singer Esegine Allen also known as Orezi has slammed the housemates from the fifth season of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The music star made this known while reacting to the recent revelations among the housemates in its reunion season.

"The Internet no dey forget ooo. These things will come back and hurt you I hope you know and are ready to deal with it when it comes back hunting," he wrote.

The music star expresses shock at the comments made by the housemates. [Instagram/OreziWorldWide]

"Cos this nor be boldness oooooo, Na disgrace you dey disgrace yourself, family and fans,''

It would be recalled that during episode four of the reality TV show's reunion series, some of the housemates revealed in graphic details, some interesting and damning under the sheets moments.

Dorathy and BrightO in BBNaija Reunion [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Dorathy finally cleared the air on Wathoni's slip from the show's second episode.

She revealed that she gave BrightO some mouth action while Wathoni was benevolent enough to change the sheets afterwards.

Ka3na on the other hand revealed that she had sex with Praise but was disappointed at his performance.

Odion Okonofua

