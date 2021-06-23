'The Internet never forgets, you are disgracing your family' - Orezi slams BBNaija's housemates

The music star made this known while reacting to the recent revelations among the housemates in its reunion season.

"The Internet no dey forget ooo. These things will come back and hurt you I hope you know and are ready to deal with it when it comes back hunting," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"Cos this nor be boldness oooooo, Na disgrace you dey disgrace yourself, family and fans,''

It would be recalled that during episode four of the reality TV show's reunion series, some of the housemates revealed in graphic details, some interesting and damning under the sheets moments.

Pulse Nigeria

Dorathy finally cleared the air on Wathoni's slip from the show's second episode.

She revealed that she gave BrightO some mouth action while Wathoni was benevolent enough to change the sheets afterwards.