Ooni's third wife thanks him for making her 7-year-old dream come true

Babatunde Lawal

The excitement of dreams coming true is always beyond the description of words.

Tobi Phillips x Ooni

Tobi Phillips, the third wife of Ooni of Ife, has revealed that her husband, the king, has made one of her heart's desires a reality.

Posted on Instagram by the Queen, she said it was always her dream to have the well-known artist Timi Dakolo perform his hit song "Iyawo Mi" at her wedding.

She thanked the King for making her dream come true while also showering him with praise.

The queen also shared a heartwarming video reel of herself and the monarch all loved up, with Dakolo's "Iyawo Mi" playing in the background.

In her words: "Happy New Month From His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja Keji and Her Royal Majesty Queen Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi. It's been quite a ride, and we give God All The Glory and Adorations Because All Power Belongs to God Almighty. For about 7-8years I consistently wished that @timidakolo would Sing the "Iyawo Mi" Song at my Wedding, and here we are. Thank You So Much Kabiyesi Mi @ooniadimulaife for making it happen. E Pe Fun Wa L'ase Eledumare. Cheers To A New Life."

The duo got married on Sunday, October 9, 2022, weeks after the monarch married his second wife, who was married just hours after he married his first wife, Queen Mariam Anako.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

