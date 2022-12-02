Ooni's third wife thanks him for making her 7-year-old dream come true

Posted on Instagram by the Queen, she said it was always her dream to have the well-known artist Timi Dakolo perform his hit song "Iyawo Mi" at her wedding.

She thanked the King for making her dream come true while also showering him with praise.

The queen also shared a heartwarming video reel of herself and the monarch all loved up, with Dakolo's "Iyawo Mi" playing in the background.

In her words: "Happy New Month From His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja Keji and Her Royal Majesty Queen Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi. It's been quite a ride, and we give God All The Glory and Adorations Because All Power Belongs to God Almighty. For about 7-8years I consistently wished that @timidakolo would Sing the "Iyawo Mi" Song at my Wedding, and here we are. Thank You So Much Kabiyesi Mi @ooniadimulaife for making it happen. E Pe Fun Wa L'ase Eledumare. Cheers To A New Life."